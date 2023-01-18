Search

Priyanka Chopra all praises for Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’

Web Desk 05:53 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Source: Priyanka Chopra / Saim Saddiq (Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra recently expressed her admiration for Saim Sadiq's film Joyland.

In a tweet, she praised the Pakistani film and the team behind it, calling it a "must-watch." She also sent her love to the Oscar-shortlisted Pakistani film.

Taking to Twitter, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, “Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must-watch. @SaimSadiq14 @ApoorvaGC@maggiebriggs17 @Malala @rizwanahmed Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sohail Sameer, Sania Saeed, Abdullah Siddiqui, Rasti Farooq Video via @ellemeuhdit'

Later, Saim went on to thank the Indian star. Joyland is backed by Pakistani activist and youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai and British-Pakistani Oscar and Emmy-winning artist, Riz Ahmed. The duo boarded Sadiq's award-winning film as executive producers.

Joyland stars Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sarwat Gillani, Sania Saeed and Rasti Farooqi in the lead roles. The film has also been selected as Pakistan's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards. 

A tale of the sexual revolution, Joyland tells the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who is expected to produce a baby boy with his wife. He, instead, joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for the troupe's director, a trans woman.

