Priyanka Chopra all praises for Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra recently expressed her admiration for Saim Sadiq's film Joyland.
In a tweet, she praised the Pakistani film and the team behind it, calling it a "must-watch." She also sent her love to the Oscar-shortlisted Pakistani film.
Taking to Twitter, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, “Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must-watch. @SaimSadiq14 @ApoorvaGC@maggiebriggs17 @Malala @rizwanahmed Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sohail Sameer, Sania Saeed, Abdullah Siddiqui, Rasti Farooq Video via @ellemeuhdit'
Later, Saim went on to thank the Indian star. Joyland is backed by Pakistani activist and youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai and British-Pakistani Oscar and Emmy-winning artist, Riz Ahmed. The duo boarded Sadiq's award-winning film as executive producers.
Joyland stars Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sarwat Gillani, Sania Saeed and Rasti Farooqi in the lead roles. The film has also been selected as Pakistan's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards.
A tale of the sexual revolution, Joyland tells the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who is expected to produce a baby boy with his wife. He, instead, joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for the troupe's director, a trans woman.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
