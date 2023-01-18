Search

Immigration

List of top global destinations for 2023 revealed; here are the must-visit countries

Web Desk 06:37 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
List of top global destinations for 2023 revealed; here are the must-visit countries
Source: Pulse Nigeria

DUBAI - United Arab Emirates' Dubai has bagged the top spot for most popular holiday hotspot in  Tripadvisor's 2023 Travellers' Choice Awards, giving you a hint of where you need to head next for travel.

The global popularity ranking lists Bali, Indonesia in second place while the third spot has been bagged by London, England. Rome of Italy and Paris of France bagged fourth and fifth spot respectively. 

Other popular destinations in top 10 revealed on Wednesday are Cancun, Mexico (sixth); the Greek island of Crete (seventh); Marrakech, Morocco (eighth), the Dominican Republic (ninth). The tenth spot was bagged by Istanbul.

As far as ranking in Europe is concerned, London has retained its top spot in the continent in the 'Popular Destinations' ranking.

The rest of the Europe top 10 ranking comprises Barcelona (sixth), Madrid (seventh), Florence (eighth), Lisbon (ninth) and Edinburgh (10th). 

Meanwhile, in the list of 'Trending Destinations' - locations seeing the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor - Cuba has bagged the top slot. Hoi An, Vietnam secured second spot while Mauritius bagged third spot. 

The rest of the top ten Trending list contains Siem Reap, Cambodia (fourth); Chiang Mai, Thailand (fifth); Grand Cayman (sixth); Fes, Morocco (seventh); Baku, Azerbaijan (eighth); Kathmandu, Nepal (ninth), and Krakow, Poland (10th).

Another category, Best Nature Destination has been topped by Mauritius followed by Kathmandu, Nepal, in second place and Tanzania's Serengeti National Park bagging the third spot.

The category 'Best Cultural Destination' lists Fes, Morocco as the winner, trailing by Athens, Greece and Dublin, Ireland. Interestingly, Jaipur, India bagged 5th spot in the category.

For 'Best Food Destination worldwide', Rome of Italy has stood out followed by Crete of Greece and then Hanoi, Vietnam.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Flying over Iraq costs British airline $1m fine; here's why

06:48 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Japan Working Holiday Visa; here's how one can live in Japan for a year

11:57 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Refused Canadian immigration? Here’s how you can appeal the decision of refusal 

09:19 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Racing tracks, theaters and art galleries; Here's what Saudi Arabia plans through investment fund for tourism

08:31 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

UK Temporary Worker Visa; Here's a must read guide before you apply

08:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Applying for Poland Visa? Here's what you need to immigrate

11:54 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani journalist arrested in Gen Bajwa’s tax record leak case ...

07:56 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: