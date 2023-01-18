List of top global destinations for 2023 revealed; here are the must-visit countries

DUBAI - United Arab Emirates' Dubai has bagged the top spot for most popular holiday hotspot in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travellers' Choice Awards, giving you a hint of where you need to head next for travel.
The global popularity ranking lists Bali, Indonesia in second place while the third spot has been bagged by London, England. Rome of Italy and Paris of France bagged fourth and fifth spot respectively.
Other popular destinations in top 10 revealed on Wednesday are Cancun, Mexico (sixth); the Greek island of Crete (seventh); Marrakech, Morocco (eighth), the Dominican Republic (ninth). The tenth spot was bagged by Istanbul.
As far as ranking in Europe is concerned, London has retained its top spot in the continent in the 'Popular Destinations' ranking.
The rest of the Europe top 10 ranking comprises Barcelona (sixth), Madrid (seventh), Florence (eighth), Lisbon (ninth) and Edinburgh (10th).
Meanwhile, in the list of 'Trending Destinations' - locations seeing the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor - Cuba has bagged the top slot. Hoi An, Vietnam secured second spot while Mauritius bagged third spot.
The rest of the top ten Trending list contains Siem Reap, Cambodia (fourth); Chiang Mai, Thailand (fifth); Grand Cayman (sixth); Fes, Morocco (seventh); Baku, Azerbaijan (eighth); Kathmandu, Nepal (ninth), and Krakow, Poland (10th).
Another category, Best Nature Destination has been topped by Mauritius followed by Kathmandu, Nepal, in second place and Tanzania's Serengeti National Park bagging the third spot.
The category 'Best Cultural Destination' lists Fes, Morocco as the winner, trailing by Athens, Greece and Dublin, Ireland. Interestingly, Jaipur, India bagged 5th spot in the category.
For 'Best Food Destination worldwide', Rome of Italy has stood out followed by Crete of Greece and then Hanoi, Vietnam.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
