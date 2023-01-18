List of top global destinations for 2023 revealed; here are the must-visit countries

DUBAI - United Arab Emirates' Dubai has bagged the top spot for most popular holiday hotspot in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travellers' Choice Awards, giving you a hint of where you need to head next for travel.

The global popularity ranking lists Bali, Indonesia in second place while the third spot has been bagged by London, England. Rome of Italy and Paris of France bagged fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Other popular destinations in top 10 revealed on Wednesday are Cancun, Mexico (sixth); the Greek island of Crete (seventh); Marrakech, Morocco (eighth), the Dominican Republic (ninth). The tenth spot was bagged by Istanbul.

As far as ranking in Europe is concerned, London has retained its top spot in the continent in the 'Popular Destinations' ranking.

The rest of the Europe top 10 ranking comprises Barcelona (sixth), Madrid (seventh), Florence (eighth), Lisbon (ninth) and Edinburgh (10th).

Meanwhile, in the list of 'Trending Destinations' - locations seeing the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor - Cuba has bagged the top slot. Hoi An, Vietnam secured second spot while Mauritius bagged third spot.

The rest of the top ten Trending list contains Siem Reap, Cambodia (fourth); Chiang Mai, Thailand (fifth); Grand Cayman (sixth); Fes, Morocco (seventh); Baku, Azerbaijan (eighth); Kathmandu, Nepal (ninth), and Krakow, Poland (10th).

Another category, Best Nature Destination has been topped by Mauritius followed by Kathmandu, Nepal, in second place and Tanzania's Serengeti National Park bagging the third spot.

The category 'Best Cultural Destination' lists Fes, Morocco as the winner, trailing by Athens, Greece and Dublin, Ireland. Interestingly, Jaipur, India bagged 5th spot in the category.

For 'Best Food Destination worldwide', Rome of Italy has stood out followed by Crete of Greece and then Hanoi, Vietnam.