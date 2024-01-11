World's most powerful passport rankings revealed: Here's which country topped the list

BEIJING - Every country is known for its diverse culture and hard power but the strength of the passport also tells a story about how powerful the country is on the global map.

The strength of a passport determines how many countries the holders of the passport can travel to without requiring any visa and the worries attached to it.

The 'Henley Passport Index 2024' has been released and it tells a story about the strength of the passports of different countries in terms of visa-free entries allowed.

According to the rankings, the passports of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain stood first in terms of strength with a visa-free score of 194.

The second spot was grabbed by Finland, South Korea and Sweden with a visa-free score of 193 while the third spot was clinched by Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands with a visa-free score of 192.

The United Arab Emirates has astonished everyone as the passport made it to the 11th rank with a visa-free score of 183.

Meanwhile, the US took the 7th spot with a score of 188 while the United Kingdom got the 4th place with a score of 191.

As far as Asia is concerned, India has taken the 80th spot with a score of 62 as the citizens of the country can travel to 62 countries without a visa; Pakistan grabbed the fourth last spot with a score of 34.

It bears mentioning that Pakistan was ranked 93rd in terms of the strength of the passport recently in another ranking by 'Passport Index' and its citizens can travel to only 8 countries without requiring any visa. These countries are Trinidad and Tobago, Micronesia, Gambia, Vanuatu, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

For Henley Passport Index, Pakistani passport only beats Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.