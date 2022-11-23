Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI - Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year.

The newborn was named as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and since her birth the new parents have been busy spending priceless moments with her.

The couple has preferred to keep their daughter away from the media glare as she did not share a photo of her newborn’s face.

Even in the pictures that she posted online, the "Mary Kom" actor masks her daughter's face with emojis to protect her privacy.

Now, Priyanka Chopra has shared a photo of the little angel on Wednesday morning. Malti Marie can be seen sleeping in a pram with his face partially covered with a warm cap. 

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. 

