Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie
Share
MUMBAI - Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year.
The newborn was named as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and since her birth the new parents have been busy spending priceless moments with her.
The couple has preferred to keep their daughter away from the media glare as she did not share a photo of her newborn’s face.
Even in the pictures that she posted online, the "Mary Kom" actor masks her daughter's face with emojis to protect her privacy.
Now, Priyanka Chopra has shared a photo of the little angel on Wednesday morning. Malti Marie can be seen sleeping in a pram with his face partially covered with a warm cap.
Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrate 40th birthday ... 03:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Nick Jonas was the doting husband when he posted a carousel of intimate moments with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, to mark ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
- Dozens injured after powerful earthquake hits Türkiye10:35 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
- COAS Bajwa addresses Defence Day ceremony today10:03 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Key suspect in Karachi cop murder flees Pakistan09:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
- PM Office receives summary for appointment of next army chief, ...08:46 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
-
- 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office history for Pakistan09:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022