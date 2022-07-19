Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrate 40th birthday in glitz and glam

Nick Jonas was the doting husband when he posted a carousel of intimate moments with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, to mark her 40th birthday with much fun and fare this year.

In a photo dump on Nick Jonas’s Instagram account, there are many sneak peeks into Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Nick Jonas wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoticon) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”

In the first picture, Priyanka is donning a knee-length yellow dress with a matching bandana, Nick is in black tee and shorts. The second picture has Priyanka posing for the camera while holding a placard with ‘Happy birthday Priyanka 80’s baby' written on it. The following is a picture of Nick showing off another custom-made cloth-piece which has ‘Priyanka! The jewel of July est. 1982’ written on it. The last picture is of the couple looking at the firecrackers lit on her birthday in a matching outfit.

A fan revealed the location of the birthday party, after spotting Priyanka and Nick at a restaurant. They were in Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico.

Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia, also took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them together, in which the actor was wearing a red dress. “@priyankachopra happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many. I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness,” she wrote.

This was Priyanka's first birthday after the arrival of the duo’s baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas - born via surrogacy in January. The couple revealed in a post that she was finally able to go home with them after over 100 days in the NICU.

The actor also has several projects lined up, including web series Citadel on Amazon Prime, films Ending Things and, It's All Coming Back To Me. and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.