US man pushes peanut up Pikes Peak to set new record

Bob Salem, 53, an American citizen, became the first person in the 21st century to push a peanut up Pikes Peak, the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, which took him nearly a week to complete his journey. Bob began the journey on July 9 and reached the top of the American mountain on July 15.

Bob – who bases out of Colorado — used a contraption taped to his nose to push the peanut and created the record. Bob was praised with cheers and letters from the city of Manitou Springs and the mayor. Also, a ceremonial finish was organized the same day to greet the record-breaker.

Commenting on his history-making achievement, Salem stated that “There is no city like Manitou Springs. I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs' 150th Celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won't want to leave.”

With this achievement, Salem became the fourth person in history to push a peanut up the mountain. Before him, Ulysses Baxter completed the push in 1963 only taking eight days to reach the top of Pikes Peak.