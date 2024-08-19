Search

Endangered white shark spotted in Pakistani waters

11:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
The Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Association (PBRFA) announced the rare sighting of an endangered whale shark this month by a member of the association during a diving trip at Charna Island in the Arabian Sea.

Whale sharks, the largest fish in the world and possibly the largest ever to exist, are known for their massive size yet gentle nature. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, these gentle giants inhabit warm tropical waters worldwide and often cruise along the ocean’s surface in search of food. The largest recorded whale shark measured 19 meters in length and weighed over 15 tons. Despite their imposing size, whale sharks are filter feeders, meaning they feed by swimming with their mouths open, filtering out small creatures through their gills. They are peaceful and curious in their interactions with humans.

Whale sharks are easily recognizable due to their unique markings: dark skin with light horizontal and vertical lines forming a checkerboard pattern, hundreds of light-colored spots on the darker areas, and white bellies.

PBRFA shared that during a diving trip at Charna Island, Manan Sheikh, along with friends Faazil Tapal, Rayan Maker, Arslan Khan, and Mikaeel Ali Habib, experienced the rare and unforgettable moment of swimming alongside this gentle giant for nearly 20 minutes. "With only an estimated 150,000 whale sharks left worldwide, this encounter underscores the critical importance of marine conservation," the association said.

Charna Island, located near Mubarak Goth in Kiamari Town, Karachi, has depths ranging from 20 to 60 feet, making it a rich habitat for marine life. According to PBRFA, whale sharks and whales frequently visit this region in search of food, especially during the winter or after the monsoon season when minerals from the mountains are carried into the sea by the Hub River, enriching the waters.

Whale sharks, scientifically known as Rhincodon typus, are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Endangered Species. Their global population has decreased by more than 50 percent over the past 75 years due to various threats, including fishing, tourism, marine pollution, finning, and climate change.

Much about whale sharks remains a mystery because they are difficult to track and study. Their skeletons are made of cartilage rather than bones, making it challenging to learn about their lives, including their mating rituals, lifespan, and social behavior.
 

