LONDON – PTI chief Imran Khan’s former wife and British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith holds a bond with Tyrian White, the secret child of cricketer turned politician.
Lately, Jemima and Tyrian White come under limelight as a former socialite wished Tyrian birthday by sharing an adorable picture with her.
In a social media post, the 49-year-old dropped a picture of herself with Tyrian which also includes Sulaiman and Kasim, the two sons of Imran Khan who now live with their mother in Britain. All members shared big smiles while posing for the picture.
"Happiest Birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much," Jemima wrote on social media.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-06-17/jemima-goldsmith-wishes-imran-khan-s-secret-daughter-tyrian-white-on-her-birthday-1686982587-2373.jpg
As Jemima holds a bond with Tyrian, the alleged father Imran Khan never acknowledges her as daughter, and he is even facing a case over a personal matter that landed in court. Tyrian White is the purported daughter of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.
Around 3 decades back, Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.
