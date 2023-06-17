Search

LifestyleViral

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Imran Khan’s secret daughter Tyrian White on her birthday

Web Desk 10:34 AM | 17 Jun, 2023
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Imran Khan’s secret daughter Tyrian White on her birthday
Source: @khanjemima/Instagram

LONDON – PTI chief Imran Khan’s former wife and British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith holds a bond with Tyrian White, the secret child of cricketer turned politician.

Lately, Jemima and Tyrian White come under limelight as a former socialite wished Tyrian  birthday by sharing an adorable picture with her.

In a social media post, the 49-year-old dropped a picture of herself with Tyrian which also includes Sulaiman and Kasim, the two sons of Imran Khan who now live with their mother in Britain. All members shared big smiles while posing for the picture.

"Happiest Birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much," Jemima wrote on social media.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-06-17/jemima-goldsmith-wishes-imran-khan-s-secret-daughter-tyrian-white-on-her-birthday-1686982587-2373.jpg

Picture: khanjemima/Instagram

As Jemima holds a bond with Tyrian, the alleged father Imran Khan never acknowledges her as daughter, and he is even facing a case over a personal matter that landed in court. Tyrian White is the purported daughter of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.

Around 3 decades back, Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.

Jemima Goldsmith’s declaration about Imran Khan’s ‘secret daughter’ submitted in Pakistani court

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Inside Hina Afridi's birthday bash

08:56 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?

08:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill is living a dream during her Italy vacation

07:53 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan

07:07 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Mahira Khan survives horseriding accident

07:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Netizens berate Tuba Anwar over her latest drama serial

02:24 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Imran Khan’s secret daughter Tyrian White ...

10:34 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 17, 2023

09:03 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: