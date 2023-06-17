Russia delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus in fresh warning to West

MOSCOW – Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, in light of an agreement between the two nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the deployment of nuclear warheads which according to him would only be used if the Kremlin’s territory was threatened.

Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin mentioned that more deployments would be made in the near future. He said by the end of the year, we will complete this work completely as he described it as an element of deterrence.

Russia and Belarus inked a deal for nuclear weapons, which specify terms for keeping warheads in a special storage facility.

In his speech, Russian President mentioned that the cost of Kyiv’s counteroffensive has been high and the neighboring nation witnessed severe human losses.

The recent development comes as Ukrainian claims that their forces advanced against the Russian army in Bakhmut, and other regions. Putin however claimed that Moscow successfully continued its goal of demilitarising Ukraine.