Search

World

Russia delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus in fresh warning to West

Web Desk 11:21 AM | 17 Jun, 2023
Russia delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus in fresh warning to West
Source: File Photo

MOSCOW – Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, in light of an agreement between the two nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the deployment of nuclear warheads which according to him would only be used if the Kremlin’s territory was threatened.

Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin mentioned that more deployments would be made in the near future. He said by the end of the year, we will complete this work completely as he described it as an element of deterrence.

Russia and Belarus inked a deal for nuclear weapons, which specify terms for keeping warheads in a special storage facility.

In his speech, Russian President mentioned that the cost of Kyiv’s counteroffensive has been high and the neighboring nation witnessed severe human losses.

The recent development comes as Ukrainian claims that their forces advanced against the Russian army in Bakhmut, and other regions. Putin however claimed that Moscow successfully continued its goal of demilitarising Ukraine.

US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

10:32 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Untold number of wild and pet animals affected as Ukraine blames Russia for blowing up Kakhovka Dam

08:00 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Expats make over 40% of total Saudi population, reveal fresh statistics

12:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

China's Xi offers Russia 'firm support' in core interests

11:30 AM | 25 May, 2023

Imran Khan's arrest sparks fresh protests in US, UK, Canada and other countries

02:02 PM | 10 May, 2023

Pakistan, Russia mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

06:46 PM | 1 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Asad, Abdur Rehman, Bismel breeze into the finals of SBP Junior ...

03:20 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 17, 2023

09:03 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: