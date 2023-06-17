‘Continue your struggle’ – Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad encourages embattled Imran Khan

LAHORE – Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has encouraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to continue his struggle as the latter is facing political fallout of May 9 incidents.

In a video message shared by PTI on social media, the well-known political leader in the contemporary Muslim world said: “Dear Imran I hope you will continue your struggle.”

“And insha’Allah you will succeed,” he hoped.

مہاتیر محمد کا عمران خان کے لیئے خصوصی پیغام: انشااللہ آپ کامیاب ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/Ky3Om3bJCm — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2023

Imran Khan has been facing multiple cases including corruption and terrorism since his ouster as the prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April last year.

On May 9, the former premier was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, sparking protests in various cities across the country. As the protests turned violent, the PTI workers attacked military installations, including Lahore Corps Commanders’ conference and memorials.

The attacks led to countrywide crackdown against the PTI workers and leaders as hundreds of them have been arrested so far.

Amid this, a number of party leaders have parted ways with Imran Khan over May 9 violence, with resignation continues to pour in.