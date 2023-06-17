Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara wins international ranking fight title in Australia

MELBOURNE – Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara has won the international ranking fight title after a thrilling contest in Melbourne, Australia.

Hazara, who also holds the title of Asian champion, knocked out his rival, Samin from Thailand to clinch the title in 52kg Super Flyweight category.

The Pakistan embassy in Australia and social media users have congratulated the athlete on winning the title.

“Congratulations to Pakistan’s Syed Asif Shah Hazara on defeating Thailand’s Simon in a Boxing match (52kg Super Flyweight category) at Melbourne Pavilion yesterday,” the embassy said in a tweet.

Congratulations to Pakistan’s Syed Asif Shah Hazara on defeating Thailand’s Simon in a Boxing match (52kg Super Flyweight category) at Melbourne Pavilion yesterday. pic.twitter.com/r4NmRT4xcp — Pakistan Consulate General Melbourne (@PakinMelbourne) June 17, 2023

Asian champion Syed Asif Hazara frm PK won another title by defeating his rival Thailand boxer Simon in an international ranking title fight in Melbourne, Australia. Many congrats & wish 4 more winnnnnnnnns pic.twitter.com/8qS2lgrdyv — Ishaq Mohammadi (@IshaqMohammadi) June 16, 2023

Congratulations are inorder as Syed Asif Hazara knocked down its opponent in the International Ranking Fight in Melbourne Australia. We are proud of you bache qawm.#StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/dRqTj89XwQ — ???? دختر اته (@AramAghii001) June 16, 2023

Hazara, who is a talented professional boxer, has won various titles, including WBA Asia South Super Flyweight Title in 2022.