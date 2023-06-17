Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara wins international ranking fight title in Australia

MELBOURNE – Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara has won the international ranking fight title after a thrilling contest in Melbourne, Australia.
Hazara, who also holds the title of Asian champion, knocked out his rival, Samin from Thailand to clinch the title in 52kg Super Flyweight category.
The Pakistan embassy in Australia and social media users have congratulated the athlete on winning the title.
“Congratulations to Pakistan’s Syed Asif Shah Hazara on defeating Thailand’s Simon in a Boxing match (52kg Super Flyweight category) at Melbourne Pavilion yesterday,” the embassy said in a tweet.
Congratulations to Pakistan’s Syed Asif Shah Hazara on defeating Thailand’s Simon in a Boxing match (52kg Super Flyweight category) at Melbourne Pavilion yesterday. pic.twitter.com/r4NmRT4xcp— Pakistan Consulate General Melbourne (@PakinMelbourne) June 17, 2023
Asian champion Syed Asif Hazara frm PK won another title by defeating his rival Thailand boxer Simon in an international ranking title fight in Melbourne, Australia. Many congrats & wish 4 more winnnnnnnnns pic.twitter.com/8qS2lgrdyv— Ishaq Mohammadi (@IshaqMohammadi) June 16, 2023
Congratulations are inorder as Syed Asif Hazara knocked down its opponent in the International Ranking Fight in Melbourne Australia.
We are proud of you bache qawm.#StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/dRqTj89XwQ— ???? دختر اته (@AramAghii001) June 16, 2023
Hazara, who is a talented professional boxer, has won various titles, including WBA Asia South Super Flyweight Title in 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.