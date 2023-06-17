Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new monochrome pictures

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain social media users and her huge fanbase.

From acting to modeling, the Dillagi star has made netizens swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality, and sizzling looks are the reasons why people have fallen head over heels for the 35-year-old.

With her acting prowess, and a growing fan base, Mehwish continues to leave a lasting impression on social media users.

This time, Mehwish shared new pictures wearing one shoulder drop dress as she posed standing next to wall. The four-picture gallery soon gets thousands of reactions on photo-sharing platform. Everything unspoken, the actor captioned the post as she exuded elegance.

Mehwish made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance. The actor rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai.

Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi are some of the hit projects under her belt.