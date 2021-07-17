Iffat Omar clarifies her comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post

The news of the demise of veteran Indian actor Surekha Sikri has left everyone in Bollywood and several in Pakistan in a state of utter shock and sadness.

The three-time National Award-winning actress breathed her last at 8:30 AM on July 16, 2021, according to Indian media.

Pakistani stars and fans also took to social media to share their condolences but actress Iffat Omar's eyebrow raising comment on Elle India’s Instagram post garnered widespread backlash.

“Wow, Wow, Wow” she commented.

Now, Iffat has cleared up the misunderstanding about the comment she made on the post. She said it was a misunderstanding as she had not read the caption.

Amid the backlash, the Angan star also confessed that it was a mistake while replying to a comment.

Surekha Sikri delivered her last performance in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories that premiered on Netflix.

