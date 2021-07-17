Murtaza Wahab made new administrator of Karachi

KARACHI – Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Approval for his name was granted by the Sindh cabinet in a meeting with Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in the chair, local media reported.

The approval comes after two major opposition parties in the province, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), opposed the likely appointment of Wahab as the Karachi administrator.