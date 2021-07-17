Daughter of Afghan envoy ‘abducted for hours, tortured in Islamabad’: Embassy

A daughter of Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was kidnapped and tortured before being released, the Afghan embassy informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the Islamabad Police have launched a thorough investigation immediately after the disturbing incident, which occurred on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter,” he said.

While the security of the ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice, the spokesperson added.

He reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance.

“Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” Chaudhri said.

The envoy’s daughter Silsila Alikhil, according to Afghan embassy, was abducted for several hours and tortured by unknown individuals on her way home in Islamabad.

After being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Alikhil is under medical care at a hospital in Islamabad, the statement added.