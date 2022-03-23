Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi
Lollywood diva Eshal Fayyaz rose to fame as she made her presence felt in showbiz industry with her successful drama serial ‘Abroo' and film 'Kaaf Kangana'.
Recently, the young Pakistani model-actress was invited to talkshow To Be Honest hosted by Tabish Hashmi where she confessed about having a huge crush on heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi.
The Kaaf Kangana actress got candid about her marriage plans and stated that apparently all men in the entertainment industry are married.
The host Tabish Hashmi further probed regarding his favourite actor to which 28-year-old revealed her fondness for the Pyarey Afzal actor.
Later, she clarified that the Alif actor is happily married and taken so sadly no chance. Hashmi inquired that has the actress ever met Abbasi in real to which she answered 'no'.
On the work front, Eshal Fayyaz has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Bebasi co-starring Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan.
