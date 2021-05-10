Eshal Fayyaz invites Aijaz Aslam on a date

Web Desk
02:56 PM | 10 May, 2021
Eshal Fayyaz invites Aijaz Aslam on a date
Share

The gorgeous Eshal Fayyaz has made her presence felt and is often praised for her effortlessly chic style and acting chops.

Grabbing the attention of drama buffs with her talent, she hails from a non-artsy background yet she amazed everyone with her performance in her debut drama ‘Abroo' and film 'Kaaf Kangana'.

During a recent interview, Fayyaz was asked to do a prank call to any co-star from the industry where she chose Aijaz Aslam citing him to be very cool and calm and he won't get angry.

While dialling the Nand star's number, she said, ” I am calling Aijaz Aslam because he’s cool and calm and won’t get angry at me “. 

Further, Eshal asked for a meeting plan, to which Aijaz agreed but when she asked for a date Aijaz got puzzled and said that everything is closed outside.

Once the conversation took a turn towards a cringe-worthy road and the conversation got confusing, the actress revealed that its just a prank and in good humour.

Earlier, Fayyaz opened up about the abuse she faced as a child, at the hands of her step-father. In a tell it all moment, the actress was super brave as she bared her vulnerable childhood memories that were traumatic to the core.

Eshal Fayyaz gets candid about her marriage ... 01:47 PM | 5 May, 2021

Eshal Fayyaz rose to the pinnacle of fame as the model and actress made her entry into the world of glitz and glamour ...

More From This Category
After Twitter suspension, Instagram takes action ...
02:23 PM | 10 May, 2021
Hania Aamir gets her nose pierced in latest vlog
01:56 PM | 10 May, 2021
Celebs share adorable pictures to celebrate ...
05:41 PM | 9 May, 2021
WATCH – Shahid Afridi listening Asma-ul-Husna ...
04:05 PM | 9 May, 2021
Aymen Saleem criticised for wearing bold dress
03:46 PM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui passes away
02:07 PM | 9 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
After Twitter suspension, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut
02:23 PM | 10 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr