Dananeer Mobeen's version of ‘Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat’ leaves fans surprised

03:27 PM | 10 May, 2021
‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen has many jewels to her crown as the 19-year-old influencer has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan with her strong social media presence and cheerful persona.

From her famous Pawri video to socialising with the industry's bigwigs, Dananeer has left the fans gushing over her latest video as she recites a heartfelt rendition of Mustafa Jaane Rehmat.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared a video of herself reciting the soulful kalaam as she penned a beautiful note.

"Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat! Aaj kee khubsurat aur muqaddas raat. A meager attempt at reciting this beautiful piece recited recently by the @atifaslam #lailatulqadarPlease excuse if there’s any mistakes", she wrote.

Inspired by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's rendition of the renowned kalaam of Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan, Dananeer''s take has left the internet into a frenzy as it is equally loved by the fans. Netizens loved Dananeer's version as they appreciated her for reciting it so well.

The 19-year-old girl from Islamabad became a social media sensation overnight after her five-second ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ video went viral across the subcontinent just a couple of months ago.

03:27 PM | 10 May, 2021

