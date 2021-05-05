Eshal Fayyaz gets candid about her marriage rumours with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Eshal Fayyaz rose to the pinnacle of fame as the model and actress made her entry into the world of glitz and glamour with her dramas and film.

Grabbing the attention of the viewers with her talent and acting skills, she hails from a non-artsy background yet she amazed everyone with her performance in her debut drama ‘Abroo'.

Rumours have been rife that the Kaaf Kangana star's marriage with the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar surfaced on social media, which was later on denied by both celebrities.

Recently, she has recently opened up on the marriage rumours in her latest interview with Nida Yasir at GMP Shan-e-Suhoor.

Addressing the rumours and scandal that they had to forcefully indulge in, she said, ” I have no idea, God knows from where the rumours came and who was spreading it. I am still doing one of Khalil-Ur-Rehman’s favourite scripts, I am still connected to him and we still have good talking terms and Khalil Sahab is like a family to me.”

Further, she went on to talk about Khalil-ur-Rehman’'s wives, ” Even after such rumours Khalil-ur-Rehman’s wives didn’t change their behaviour, his wife scolded the bloggers on spreading such controversies about her husband and dragging me in it.”

Concluding her experience, she went on to say that a person should confidently face the bitter realities of life. The support of daily matters the most and Eshal's mother advised her to publicly accept.