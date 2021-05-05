UNGA President calls for resolution of Kashmir dispute
Web Desk
01:53 PM | 5 May, 2021
UNGA President calls for resolution of Kashmir dispute
NEW YORK – United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir has appreciated Pakistan for its great contribution to the UN peace-keeping operations around the world aimed at promoting international peace and security.

Addressing a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York, he said Pakistan is one of the largest troop’s contributors to the peacekeeping missions.

The UN General Assembly president reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be resolved through dialogue governed by the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

Volkan Bozkir said he will pay a visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Islamabad government during his upcoming trip to South Asian countries.

