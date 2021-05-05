Top gangster Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore
Web Desk
02:11 PM | 5 May, 2021
Top gangster Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – A massive police raid was carried out on Wednesday at the residence of underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt.

Provincial law enforcer arrested ‘notorious criminal’ along with dozen of his accomplices during a raid on his residence in a private housing society.

A case has been registered against 13 persons including Gogi Butt, Haji Ashfaq, and Mohammad Fayyaz with the Mustafa Town police station. Butt along with accomplices were booked under terrorism, possession of illegal weapons, and other serious provisions.

According to police sources,  president Ichhra Bazar Sheikh Ashfaq and president Wahdat Road were also present at his place at the time of the raid.

The family of the underworld king has alleged that the cops vandalized the household's items during the raid.

Entire staff arrested over student's death in ... 04:26 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

PESHAWAR – Top cop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday suspended the entire staff of the Gharbi Police Station over ...

CIA Iqbal Town also held two sons, Hamza and Abdullah, of Butt along with his nephews in the raid but released them later.

More From This Category
PMD reveals date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan
03:14 PM | 5 May, 2021
Serial rapist who assaulted 20 victims including ...
02:59 PM | 5 May, 2021
UNGA President calls for resolution of Kashmir ...
01:53 PM | 5 May, 2021
Shamshad Akhtar becomes Pakistan Stock ...
01:17 PM | 5 May, 2021
PP-84 by-poll: Woman gives birth in Khushab ...
12:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
Four FC soldiers martyred, six injured in ...
12:28 PM | 5 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly shares a heartwarming video from her Baat Paki celebration
02:50 PM | 5 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr