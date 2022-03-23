Aamir Liaquat introduces wife Dania to PM Imran in much-desired meeting

ISLAMABAD – Estranged PTI lawmaker and TV celebrity Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who has been getting media attention following his third marriage, has finally met Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion by the country's opposition.

The controversial televangelist revealed that Prime Minister congratulated him on his marriage with Dania Shah. Taking to Twitter, Aamir shared a photo of his meeting with Khan.

“Is Amir taking good care of you,” PM Imran asked Dania during the meeting on which she responded positive. Shah, the 18-year-old girl from South Punjab, also smiled at the premier’s query and mentioned that Aamir 'cares a lot'.

Aamir had announced his third marriage last month, while revealing that the premier also greeted him over the phone.

جو ہونے والا ہے وہ نہیں ہونے ولا

اور جو نہیں ہونے والا وہ ہونے والا ہے@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/MQ4VhBqifJ — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 23, 2022

The popular TV show host, who earlier hinted at parting ways with ruling PTI, said he has a positive interaction with the premier while the decision of vote on no-trust motion has not been taken yet.

Aamir Liaquat announces not to contest next ... 12:29 PM | 24 Feb, 2022 KARACHI – Estranged member of ruling party Aamir Liaquat Hussain revealed not to contest next general elections ...

The newlywed lawmaker, who openly announced his allegiance to MQM founder, said PM Imran is hopeful that the no-confidence motion would fail. Earlier, Aamir complained about PM Imran’s behaviour as he was not invited to any of the meetings during Khan’s latest visit to Sindh.