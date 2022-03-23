Rohail Hyatt, Kishwar Naheed among 45 receive civil awards on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday conferred civil awards on Pakistani and foreign nationals in recognition of their services in different fields during a ceremony on Pakistan Day.

The awards included Nishan-I-Imtiaz, Hilal-I-Imtiaz, Sitara-I-Pakistan, Sitara-I-Shuja'at, Sitara-I-Imtiaz, President's award for Pride of Performance, Sitara-I-Quaid-I-Azam, Tamgha-I-Shuja'at and Tamgha-I-Imtiaz.

Noted literary figures including Nazar Muhammad Rashid aks Noon Meem Rashid, Kishwar Naheed, and Majeed Amjad were among recipients. Vital Signs musician Rohail Hayat also received Hilal-I-Imtiaz for his music.

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Civil Awards upon Pakistanis in recognition of their services for #Pakistan and humanity, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.









Meanwhile, Dr. Inam ur Rehman (nuclear physics), Dr. Qamar Mehboob (engineering nuclear), Tahir Ikram (engineering mechanical), Rohail Hayat (art, music, composing) and Kishwar Naheed (literature) were conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Mohamad Azmi Abdul Hamid and religious scholar Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalili (Oman) were given Sitara-e-Pakistan for their services to Pakistan.

Muhammad Bux Buriro, Reshma and Col. Shafi Ullah Khan received Sitara-i-Shujaat for their gallantry, while Muhammad Akbar Khan, Iqbal Masih, Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, Zia Hussain, Tabasum Shabbir Awan, Irfan Ahmed Durrani, Asadullah Qureshi, Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Ali, Sadiq Hussain, Nuruddin, Malik Dara Khan, Muhammad Raheem Shah, Muhammad Saeed Khan, Muhammad Waleed Sabir Khan, Waqar Ahmed, Abdul Qahhar Khan, Jamil Ahmed Kalhoro and Adnan Malik were given Tamgha-e- Shujaat.

Dr Alvi also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi (science), Rashid Rana (arts), Syed Aqeel Bilgrami (architecture), Mehmoodul Haq Alvi (services to humanity) and to Salman Iqbal for promotion of sports particularly cricket.

Syed Tajamul Hussain (science), Prof Dr Yasir Ayaz (engineering), Shakeela Naz (artist) and Irfanullah Jan (services to humanity) received President’s Pride of Performance awards. The president awarded Sitara-e-Quaid e Azam to Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood for his philanthropy.

Dr. Muhammad Abid, Momina Duraid Qureshi and Asad Mehmood received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for their services in the fields of engineering, drama and environment respectively.