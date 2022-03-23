Rohail Hyatt, Kishwar Naheed among 45 receive civil awards on Pakistan Day
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday conferred civil awards on Pakistani and foreign nationals in recognition of their services in different fields during a ceremony on Pakistan Day.
The awards included Nishan-I-Imtiaz, Hilal-I-Imtiaz, Sitara-I-Pakistan, Sitara-I-Shuja'at, Sitara-I-Imtiaz, President's award for Pride of Performance, Sitara-I-Quaid-I-Azam, Tamgha-I-Shuja'at and Tamgha-I-Imtiaz.
Noted literary figures including Nazar Muhammad Rashid aks Noon Meem Rashid, Kishwar Naheed, and Majeed Amjad were among recipients. Vital Signs musician Rohail Hayat also received Hilal-I-Imtiaz for his music.
President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Civil Awards upon Pakistanis in recognition of their services for #Pakistan and humanity, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2022
Watch the ceremony 👇https://t.co/n37CqSWkzk
Ceremony's Pictures 👇https://t.co/mLz77eBagc pic.twitter.com/46xRlOC3tk
Meanwhile, Dr. Inam ur Rehman (nuclear physics), Dr. Qamar Mehboob (engineering nuclear), Tahir Ikram (engineering mechanical), Rohail Hayat (art, music, composing) and Kishwar Naheed (literature) were conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz.
Mohamad Azmi Abdul Hamid and religious scholar Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalili (Oman) were given Sitara-e-Pakistan for their services to Pakistan.
LIVE #APPNews : President @ArifAlvi confers Civil awards at investiture ceremony on Pakistan Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr #Islamabad @PresOfPakistan— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 23, 2022
https://t.co/xGqfR7aqt7
Muhammad Bux Buriro, Reshma and Col. Shafi Ullah Khan received Sitara-i-Shujaat for their gallantry, while Muhammad Akbar Khan, Iqbal Masih, Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, Zia Hussain, Tabasum Shabbir Awan, Irfan Ahmed Durrani, Asadullah Qureshi, Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Ali, Sadiq Hussain, Nuruddin, Malik Dara Khan, Muhammad Raheem Shah, Muhammad Saeed Khan, Muhammad Waleed Sabir Khan, Waqar Ahmed, Abdul Qahhar Khan, Jamil Ahmed Kalhoro and Adnan Malik were given Tamgha-e- Shujaat.
Dr Alvi also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi (science), Rashid Rana (arts), Syed Aqeel Bilgrami (architecture), Mehmoodul Haq Alvi (services to humanity) and to Salman Iqbal for promotion of sports particularly cricket.
Syed Tajamul Hussain (science), Prof Dr Yasir Ayaz (engineering), Shakeela Naz (artist) and Irfanullah Jan (services to humanity) received President’s Pride of Performance awards. The president awarded Sitara-e-Quaid e Azam to Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood for his philanthropy.
Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by ... 10:02 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Day parade featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter ...
Dr. Muhammad Abid, Momina Duraid Qureshi and Asad Mehmood received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for their services in the fields of engineering, drama and environment respectively.
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Gen Bajwa orders SSG commandos to stand down while interacting with ...09:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Rohail Hyatt, Kishwar Naheed among 45 receive civil awards on ...09:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat introduces wife Dania to PM Imran in much-desired ...08:56 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Mariyam Nafees' dance rehearsal video goes viral05:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- Anoushey Ashraf slams Pakistani fans who are bashing Esra Bilgic over ...04:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022