Putin felicitates President Alvi, PM Imran on Pakistan Day
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, the state broadcaster reported late Wednesday.

Russian Embassy in South Asian country shared a post on Twitter stating President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

It also reads “friendly state of Russia-Pakistan relations and productive bilateral cooperation are particularly noted in the message”.

Pakistan Embassy in Moscow also marked Pakistan Day. Pakistani nationals, diplomatic staff, attended the ceremony held in the Russian capital while Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag.

Meanwhile, Foreign missions, including United States Embassy in Islamabad also greeted nation on March 23.

The South Asian nation observes Pakistan Day each year to commemorate a 1940 resolution that was called for the establishment of an independent homeland for the Muslims of British-ruled India.

