Putin felicitates President Alvi, PM Imran on Pakistan Day

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, the state broadcaster reported late Wednesday.

It also reads “friendly state of Russia-Pakistan relations and productive bilateral cooperation are particularly noted in the message”.

Friendly state of Russia-Pakistan relations and productive bilateral cooperation are particularly noted in the message.@mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/Df2KDKcI1g — RusEmbassy_Pakistan (@RusEmbPakistan) March 23, 2022

Pakistan Embassy in Moscow also marked Pakistan Day. Pakistani nationals, diplomatic staff, attended the ceremony held in the Russian capital while Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag.

Pakistan Embassy Moscow @PakinRussia has marked #PakistanDay. Pakistani diaspora, diplomatic staff and people from different walks of life took part in the ceremony. Ambassador H.E. Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted Pakistan flag. Pakistan national anthem was played on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/3d3gXKTf15 — Pakistan Embassy Russia (@PakinRussia) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Foreign missions, including United States Embassy in Islamabad also greeted nation on March 23.

The South Asian nation observes Pakistan Day each year to commemorate a 1940 resolution that was called for the establishment of an independent homeland for the Muslims of British-ruled India.