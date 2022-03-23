WATCH: COAS Bajwa meets Pakistani actors at national day parade
Web Desk
11:51 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
WATCH: COAS Bajwa meets Pakistani actors at national day parade
Share

ISLAMABAD – As the armed forces displayed their full might during the annual military parade in Pakistani capital on Wednesday, actors were seen interacting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

This year's ceremony was exceptional as it was also attended by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members, who are in the capital for the summit, while the event saw the presence of many Showbiz stars including Maya Ali, Hareem Farooq, Wahaj Ali, and Sajal Aly were spotted.

As the cultural floats marched capital, top commander Gen Bajwa can be seen interacting with Pakistani actors and the clips and snaps of the rare event have gone viral on social media.

In one of clips, Gen Bajwa can be seen talking to Maya Ali while Mann Mayal star can be seen expressing gratitude to the top general. Hareem Farooq was also spotted saluting the Army chief in one of the clips.

Meanwhile, social media users are sharing the rare moment with creative captions while many expressed interests to find out the chat they held during the brief encounter.

Gen Bajwa orders SSG commandos to stand down ... 09:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan's armed forces displayed their might in the annual military parade on the national day, ...

In the past, many Pakistani celebrities were spotted attending the Pakistan Day Parade which held 23rd of March every year.

More From This Category
Thousands take to streets in TLP Karachi rally ...
11:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Putin felicitates President Alvi, PM Imran on ...
10:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Gen Bajwa orders SSG commandos to stand down ...
09:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Rohail Hyatt, Kishwar Naheed among 45 receive ...
09:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Aamir Liaquat introduces wife Dania to PM Imran ...
08:56 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable ...
06:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: COAS Bajwa meets Pakistani actors at national day parade
11:51 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr