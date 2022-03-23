WATCH: COAS Bajwa meets Pakistani actors at national day parade

ISLAMABAD – As the armed forces displayed their full might during the annual military parade in Pakistani capital on Wednesday, actors were seen interacting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

This year's ceremony was exceptional as it was also attended by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members, who are in the capital for the summit, while the event saw the presence of many Showbiz stars including Maya Ali, Hareem Farooq, Wahaj Ali, and Sajal Aly were spotted.

As the cultural floats marched capital, top commander Gen Bajwa can be seen interacting with Pakistani actors and the clips and snaps of the rare event have gone viral on social media.

Maya Ali Queenie getting compliments straight from Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa!!!!

And oh look at Wajju🤧 and Sherry😭 both smiling😭😭😭@mayaali07 @iamwahajali @ItsSheheryar #PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/PaLA4OM6Yq — Ayesha (@Ash_Ayesha) March 23, 2022

In one of clips, Gen Bajwa can be seen talking to Maya Ali while Mann Mayal star can be seen expressing gratitude to the top general. Hareem Farooq was also spotted saluting the Army chief in one of the clips.

Meanwhile, social media users are sharing the rare moment with creative captions while many expressed interests to find out the chat they held during the brief encounter.

Gen Bajwa orders SSG commandos to stand down ... 09:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan's armed forces displayed their might in the annual military parade on the national day, ...

In the past, many Pakistani celebrities were spotted attending the Pakistan Day Parade which held 23rd of March every year.