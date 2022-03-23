Gen Bajwa orders SSG commandos to stand down while interacting with public at Pakistan Day parade (VIDEO)

A video of Pakistan Army chief interacting with people in Islamabad goes viral
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Gen Bajwa orders SSG commandos to stand down while interacting with public at Pakistan Day parade (VIDEO)
Source: Screengrab
Share

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan's armed forces displayed their might in the annual military parade on the national day, the ceremony also featured some unfamiliar moments as Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with the civilians present at the Parade Ground.

A clip from the military parade is doing rounds on social media in which the Army chief could be seen rubbing shoulder with people near the stands. During the brief interaction, he also shook hands with delighted citizens.

There came a moment when Gen Bajwa was about to leave when some people from the stands approached him but were blocked by his security. The top general expressed annoyance after SSG commandos restricted people and could be seen ordering them to recede.

The COAS also inquired about the wellbeing of citizens who flocked to shake hands with him while he also spotted patting the cheeks of some youth.

Earlier in the day, the top commander along with other service chiefs, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi witnessed the grand military parade in Islamabad.

Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by ... 10:02 AM | 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Day parade featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter ...

More From This Category
Putin felicitates President Alvi, PM Imran on ...
10:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Rohail Hyatt, Kishwar Naheed among 45 receive ...
09:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Aamir Liaquat introduces wife Dania to PM Imran ...
08:56 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable ...
06:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
No-trust vote: PM Imran refuses to step down, ...
05:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
No-trust motion: CJP Bandial-led bench to hear ...
02:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi
07:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr