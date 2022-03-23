Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch clothing line
Web Desk
05:36 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch clothing line
Source: Instagram
Share

Unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, celebrated superstars Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed share a great friendship bond which is evident in their interactions.

Now, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actors have collaborated for a business venture as they have launched their luxury clothing line named Cast & Crew.

The launch ceremony was a star-studded event with a plethora of celebrities and stars from the showbiz industry.

Pakistani actors like Sonya Hussayn, Iqra Aziz, Ramsha Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Shoaib Malik, Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir, Hania Aamir, Ushna Shah, Gohar Rasheed and many more were spotted posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H Pakistan (@hellopakistan)

On the work front, Humayun has multiple projects in the pipeline including Main Manto Nahi and the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.

Adnan Siddiqui takes a hilarious jibe at Humayun ... 04:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

Pakistani superstar Adnan Siddiqui has proved from time to time that he is not only a super talented actor with ...

More From This Category
#EshalFayyaz admits having a #crush on ...
06:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Mariyam Nafees' dance rehearsal video goes viral
05:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf slams Pakistani fans who are ...
04:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Tiktok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video at ...
03:33 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Actors get trolled over famous scene of ‘Mere ...
04:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Faisal Kapadia kick-starts solo career with Coke ...
11:42 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#EshalFayyaz admits having a #crush on #HamzaAliAbbasi
06:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr