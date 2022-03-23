Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch clothing line

Unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, celebrated superstars Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed share a great friendship bond which is evident in their interactions.

Now, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actors have collaborated for a business venture as they have launched their luxury clothing line named Cast & Crew.

The launch ceremony was a star-studded event with a plethora of celebrities and stars from the showbiz industry.

Pakistani actors like Sonya Hussayn, Iqra Aziz, Ramsha Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Shoaib Malik, Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir, Hania Aamir, Ushna Shah, Gohar Rasheed and many more were spotted posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H Pakistan (@hellopakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

On the work front, Humayun has multiple projects in the pipeline including Main Manto Nahi and the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.