Pakistan hosts MMA Asian Championship for 1st time with 23 nations in attendance

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Asian Championship is being hosted in Pakistan for the first time, with teams from 23 countries competing in the event held in Lahore, according to Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a full-contact combat sport that combines striking, grappling, and ground fighting techniques from various combat disciplines around the world.

"The first-ever Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship in Pakistan started today [Sunday] in Lahore," Radio Pakistan reported.

A total of 23 teams from countries including India, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Nepal, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the championship, which runs from August 18-22. Over 180 fighters, along with 120 officials and 120 technical staff, are in Pakistan for the event.

According to Radio Pakistan, eleven teams will compete in the Brave Combat competitions, while twelve will take part in the Asian Championship contests.

"We are thrilled to host the Asian Championship for the first time in Pakistan," Umar Ahmed, president of the Pakistan MMA Federation, told reporters on Sunday. "We are committed to providing exceptional hospitality to all participating teams, including our friends from India."