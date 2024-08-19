Pakistan hosts MMA Asian Championship for 1st time with 23 nations in attendance

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Asian Championship is being hosted in Pakistan for the first time, with teams from 23 countries competing in the event held in Lahore, according to Radio Pakistan on Sunday.
Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a full-contact combat sport that combines striking, grappling, and ground fighting techniques from various combat disciplines around the world.
"The first-ever Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship in Pakistan started today [Sunday] in Lahore," Radio Pakistan reported.
A total of 23 teams from countries including India, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Nepal, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the championship, which runs from August 18-22. Over 180 fighters, along with 120 officials and 120 technical staff, are in Pakistan for the event.
According to Radio Pakistan, eleven teams will compete in the Brave Combat competitions, while twelve will take part in the Asian Championship contests.
"We are thrilled to host the Asian Championship for the first time in Pakistan," Umar Ahmed, president of the Pakistan MMA Federation, told reporters on Sunday. "We are committed to providing exceptional hospitality to all participating teams, including our friends from India."
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
