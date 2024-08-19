Search

PakistanSports

Pakistan Army begins operation to rescue Russian climbers from Gasherbrum IV

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
Pakistan Army launches operation to rescue russian climbers
Source: Facebook

The Pakistan Army launched a rescue operation on Monday to save one missing and two injured Russian climbers from Gasherbrum IV, a towering mountain in the country's north. The Alpine Club and an adventure tourism company expressed hope that the operation would be successfully completed today.

The five-member Russian team, including Sergei Nilov, Mikhail Mironov, Alexy Bautin, Sergei Mironov, and Evgeni Lablokov, embarked on a mission to Gasherbrum IV to retrieve the body of Dmitry Golovchenko, a Russian climber who went missing on the same mountain in 2023. However, tragedy struck again when Nilov went missing on Saturday, while Mikhail Mironov and Sergei Mironov were stranded on the mountain with serious injuries after encountering an avalanche.

Bautin and Lablokov were safely airlifted by a Pakistan Army helicopter to Skardu on Saturday evening, but poor weather conditions delayed the rescue operation for the remaining climbers.

"The army helicopter has departed from Skardu to rescue the Russian climbers," Qamar Abbas Haldivi, operations manager for Blue Sky Trek and Tours, which organized the Russian expedition, told Arab News. "Four Pakistani high-altitude porters and one Russian climber are part of the rescue mission," he added, noting that the Russian climber was one of the two evacuated to Skardu on Saturday.

Haldivi also mentioned that the injured climbers were in contact with the basecamp via satellite phone and that the Russian rescuer knew their location. "God willing, the injured climbers will be rescued today," he said.

Karrar Haidri, general secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, confirmed that the search for the Russian climbers was underway. He explained that the army helicopter would drop the rescuers at the highest possible altitude, from where they would climb toward the injured mountaineers. "The injured climbers are still above 6,000 meters," Haidri said. "They are trying to descend, but their legs and hands are fractured, making it difficult for them to move further down."

The rescue team will attempt to bring the injured climbers to a location where they can be more easily airlifted by helicopter. "Prayers are needed as the area is extremely challenging for a rescue operation," Haidri noted, adding that the rescuers were equipped with all necessary logistics for the mission.

Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, known for its high peaks and major tourist attractions, sees hundreds of tourists each year for expeditions, paragliding, and other sports. Unfortunately, these expeditions often end in tragedy. Last week, Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara died from head injuries while descending Broad Peak Mountain. This summer, five Japanese climbers and a Brazilian paraglider also lost their lives in separate incidents in Pakistan’s Karakoram mountain range.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Army begins operation to rescue Russian climbers from ...

11:53 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Pakistan hosts MMA Asian Championship for 1st time with 23 nations in ...

11:37 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

No cricket stadium in Pakistan meets international standards, says ...

11:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Endangered white shark spotted in Pakistani waters

09:41 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Rs1.2 million allocated to clean Pakistan's rat-infested Parliament ...

08:17 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

IHC stops trial court from issuing final verdict in £190m Al Qadir ...

Most viewed

09:34 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Couple harassed by charged mob on Independence Day in Islamabad ...

09:32 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi ...

07:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases water without warning

09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping ...

10:05 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Pakistani MMA fighter Zia Mashwani knocks out India's Bharat Khandare ...

11:21 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Massive use of VPN causing internet slowdown in Pakistan, claims IT ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Army begins operation to rescue Russian climbers from Gasherbrum IV

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 19 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: