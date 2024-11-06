Shaheen Afridi climbs to 4th in ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi climbed three spots to reach fourth place in the latest ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings released on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer made significant progress after an impressive performance in the first ODI against Australia in Melbourne, where he took two crucial wickets by dismissing Matthew Short and Josh Inglis.

Despite his efforts, Pakistan narrowly lost the match. Australia’s Mitchell Starc also rose four places, reaching 14th in the rankings.

The top 10 batsmen rankings in ODIs remained unchanged, with Babar Azam leading with 822 points, followed by Rohit Sharma with 765 points.

Scotland’s Brandon McMullen made notable gains in the updated ODI all-rounders’ rankings, moving up three spots to claim sixth place.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, and Babar Azam improved their standings in the Test batting rankings, though none are currently within the top 10.

Meanwhile, India’s Rishabh Pant and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell saw gains in the ICC Men’s Test Batter Rankings after strong performances in the recent third Test.

New Zealand secured a narrow 25-run win in Mumbai, completing a 3-0 series sweep over India, with Pant and Mitchell benefiting the most in the evolving top 10 list for Test batters.