Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price per Tola – 21 July 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Jul 21, 2025
gold prices in pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged across major cities in Pakistan, holding steady at Rs357,600 per tola. The rate for 10 grams of gold was recorded at Rs306,584.

According to local market data, uniform rates were observed in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, with no fluctuation in the price of gold across these regions.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market experienced a slight increase. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs48, closing at Rs4,012.

Today Gold Price

City Gold (per tola) Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs357,600 Rs4,012
Lahore Rs357,600 Rs4,012
Islamabad Rs357,600 Rs4,012
Peshawar Rs357,600 Rs4,012
Quetta Rs357,600 Rs4,012

On the international front, gold prices saw an upward movement, rising by $25 per ounce. The global rate now stands at $3,351 per ounce, reflecting strong international demand and continued investor interest in precious metals.

Market analysts attribute the firmness in gold prices to ongoing global economic uncertainty, which has led investors to turn to safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now