Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price per Tola – 21 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged across major cities in Pakistan, holding steady at Rs357,600 per tola. The rate for 10 grams of gold was recorded at Rs306,584.

According to local market data, uniform rates were observed in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, with no fluctuation in the price of gold across these regions.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market experienced a slight increase. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs48, closing at Rs4,012.

Today Gold Price

City Gold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs357,600 Rs4,012 Lahore Rs357,600 Rs4,012 Islamabad Rs357,600 Rs4,012 Peshawar Rs357,600 Rs4,012 Quetta Rs357,600 Rs4,012

On the international front, gold prices saw an upward movement, rising by $25 per ounce. The global rate now stands at $3,351 per ounce, reflecting strong international demand and continued investor interest in precious metals.

Market analysts attribute the firmness in gold prices to ongoing global economic uncertainty, which has led investors to turn to safe-haven assets like gold and silver.