Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

03:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold reached another high in domestic market of Pakistan  on Thursday as it registered gains for third consecutive day.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs800 to reach Rs261,800, the highest-ever rate in Pakistan.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs686 to close at Rs224,451.

A day earlier, the cost of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs300, reaching Rs261,000. The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs257, now standing at Rs223,765.

In global market , gold prices remained steady at $2,512, while local silver prices held constant at Rs2,950.

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

