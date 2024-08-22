Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold reached another high in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday as it registered gains for third consecutive day.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs800 to reach Rs261,800, the highest-ever rate in Pakistan.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs686 to close at Rs224,451.

A day earlier, the cost of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs300, reaching Rs261,000. The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs257, now standing at Rs223,765.

In global market , gold prices remained steady at $2,512, while local silver prices held constant at Rs2,950.