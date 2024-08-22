Search

FBISE HSSC Part 1, 2 results 2024 to be announced tomorrow 

04:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is all set to declare the results of High Secondary School Certificate Part I and II tomorrow, August 23.

The federal board will announce the results at 11:00 am with students eagerly waiting for the marks they have achieved in the annual examination. 

FBISE is an autonomous board, which works under the Ministry of Federal Education, for conducting exams of the intermediate and secondary education in Pakistan and abroad for Pakistan International School.

FBISE HSSC Results 2024 

Results of FBISE Class 11 and 12 will be available on August 23, months after examination that held in June this year.

Check FBISE HSSC Result 2024

First, you need to visit FBISE portal and click 'For Students' section.

Select 'Results' from the dropdown menu.

Choose your examination type 

Enter your Roll Number.

Click submit to view your result.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Check FBISE HSSC Results 2024 by Roll Number

Students can check their results for HSSC part I and II by sending their roll number in an SMS to 5050.

