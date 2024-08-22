Bangladesh interim government revokes Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport

Bangladesh's interim government has decided to revoke the diplomatic passports of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid and her cabinet ministers. This decision comes in the wake of reports that Sheikh Hasina and several members of her government have fled the country amidst ongoing student protests.
According to Indian media, the interim government, led by economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus, took this step after reports surfaced that members of Sheikh Hasina's cabinet and other parliamentarians from her party had attempted to escape abroad. The decision specifically targets Sheikh Hasina and all former ministers, stripping them of their diplomatic privileges.
A senior Bangladeshi official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that since Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet are no longer in power, the process of revoking their diplomatic passports has begun. The official added that while the Ministry of Home Affairs has only issued verbal instructions to immigration and passport authorities so far, a formal notification is expected to be released on Thursday.
Reports indicate that Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 without proper travel documents, while several ministers and officials from the Awami League were stopped by Bangladesh’s border forces while attempting to leave the country.
Under Bangladeshi law, diplomatic passports are issued to the President, Prime Minister, Members of Parliament, Cabinet Ministers, High Court Judges, Vice Chancellors of public universities, heads of the Public Service Commission, secretaries of ministries, and members of Bangladeshi missions abroad. Parliamentary members typically receive diplomatic passports for five years or for the duration of their term.
Sources have indicated that the process of revoking the passports will soon be finalized as the interim government moves forward with this decision.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.