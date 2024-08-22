Search

Bangladesh interim government revokes Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport

05:18 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
sheikh hasina

Bangladesh's interim government has decided to revoke the diplomatic passports of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid and her cabinet ministers. This decision comes in the wake of reports that Sheikh Hasina and several members of her government have fled the country amidst ongoing student protests.

According to Indian media, the interim government, led by economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus, took this step after reports surfaced that members of Sheikh Hasina's cabinet and other parliamentarians from her party had attempted to escape abroad. The decision specifically targets Sheikh Hasina and all former ministers, stripping them of their diplomatic privileges.

A senior Bangladeshi official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that since Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet are no longer in power, the process of revoking their diplomatic passports has begun. The official added that while the Ministry of Home Affairs has only issued verbal instructions to immigration and passport authorities so far, a formal notification is expected to be released on Thursday.

Reports indicate that Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 without proper travel documents, while several ministers and officials from the Awami League were stopped by Bangladesh’s border forces while attempting to leave the country.

Under Bangladeshi law, diplomatic passports are issued to the President, Prime Minister, Members of Parliament, Cabinet Ministers, High Court Judges, Vice Chancellors of public universities, heads of the Public Service Commission, secretaries of ministries, and members of Bangladeshi missions abroad. Parliamentary members typically receive diplomatic passports for five years or for the duration of their term.

Sources have indicated that the process of revoking the passports will soon be finalized as the interim government moves forward with this decision.

