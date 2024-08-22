Pakistani actor Hamza Sohail to star in Netflix romantic comedy

Pakistani actor Hamza Sohail is reportedly set to make his debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Hamza Sohail, who first entered the acting world in 2021 with the drama "Raqeeb Se," quickly made a name for himself. In 2023, he starred alongside young actress Sehar Khan in the drama series "Fairy Tale," where their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences, making them an overnight sensation.

Following his success in "Fairy Tale," Hamza Sohail became known as a national heartthrob in Pakistan. He was also recently seen showcasing his talent alongside Sajal Aly in the drama "Zard Patton Ka Ban."

Now, rumors are swirling on social media that Hamza Sohail is preparing to debut on Netflix with a project that he has written himself. According to reports, the series is a romantic comedy, and Hamza will not only be the scriptwriter but will also play the lead role.

Hamza Sohail, the son of veteran actor Sohail Ahmed, previously appeared in the Zee5 project "Mr. & Mrs. Shameem," but this will be his first venture on Netflix, where he will take center stage in a leading role.

Details about the actress who will star opposite Hamza in this Netflix series have yet to be revealed. However, it is reported that the series will be filmed in Canada and is expected to be released next year.

While the news has not yet been officially confirmed, fans of Hamza Sohail are thrilled and eagerly anticipating this potential new chapter in his career.