Pyari Maryam: Pakistani social media Influencer passes away during childbirth

KARACHI – Maryam was a girl who made everyone smile, known for her soft voice behind the screen, and a spark of joy that turned ordinary days into moments of sunshine.

The heartbreaking and shocking tragedy shook fans worldwide as ba eloved influencer suddenly left this world, along with her unborn twins.

Pyari Maryam was adored by millions. Her soft-spoken nature, emotional storytelling, and charming presence made her shining light across social media platforms. Every photo, every video, filled with joy and kindness, touched her audience deeply

She was living blissful life with her husband Ahsan Ali, and the couple was preparing to welcome their twin babies, a double blessing they eagerly awaited. Fans couldn’t wait to see her new chapter unfold as a mother. But fate had a painful twist waiting.

Maryam’s health suddenly deteriorated. She was rushed to the hospital as her condition worsened during childbirth. Doctors fought desperately to save her and the babies, but complications were severe. Despite all efforts. Pari Maryam could not survive. Her precious twins also passed away.

A local journalist managed to contact her family, who confirmed the tragic news with heavy hearts. Overwhelmed with unbearable grief, they requested privacy, stating they were not in a condition to speak to anyone.

The announcement posted on her Instagram account unleashed a wave of sorrow. Fans, fellow influencers, and friends poured their hearts out with emotional tributes, disbelief, and prayers.