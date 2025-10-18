Tiktok Star Rumaisa Saeed Dies After Road Accident Near Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Pakistan’s emerging model and popular TikTok star, Rumaisa Saeed, tragically passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Rumaisa was quickly gaining fame both in the fashion world and on social media. Known for her stunning presence in fashion shows, she had also captivated thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram with her vibrant personality.

Reports indicate that she was involved in a severe traffic accident near Faisalabad a few days before her passing.

After sustaining critical injuries, she was rushed to a local hospital, where she was treated for several days. However, on October 17, she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Her untimely death has left the entertainment and fashion industries in mourning. Celebrities, influencers, and fans took to social media to express their sorrow, with many sharing heartfelt tributes.

Her funeral prayers were held in Faisalabad, and she was laid to rest at the local cemetery in Nankana Sahib.

Rumaisa’s sudden passing has deeply affected both the fashion industry and the social media community.