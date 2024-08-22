Search

Pakistan

Harvard Business School students meet COAS Asim Munir

05:19 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
Harvard Business School students meet COAS Asim Munir
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A delegation of 44 students from Harvard Business School (HBS) Trek-2024, representing nine different countries, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Thursday. 

The interactive session provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan's pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and its commitment to upholding democratic values, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release. 

General Asim Munir emphasized the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges. 

He highlighted Pakistan's vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences. 

The COAS also cautioned against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging the students to navigate this landscape with discernment.

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction. 

This engagement follows the COAS's earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters on 20 August, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation's youth.

Pakistan

06:07 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Punjab declares kite flying and manufacturing as non-bailable crimes

05:19 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Harvard Business School students meet COAS Asim Munir

04:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

FBISE HSSC Part 1, 2 results 2024 to be announced tomorrow 

03:17 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

‘Buna-Raast project’: Major remittance facility launched for ...

03:03 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh assumes charge as Pakistan’s new ambassador to ...

02:12 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Synergy Group CEO Ahmed Kapadia Honors Indus Hospital Pakistan on the ...

Pakistan

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:07 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Punjab declares kite flying and manufacturing as non-bailable crimes

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: