Model Roma Michael to represent Pakistan in Miss Grand International

Renowned Pakistani model and actress Roma Michael has crowned herself as Miss Grand Pakistan and is now fully prepared to represent Pakistan in the prestigious Miss Grand International competition.

Hailing from Lahore, Roma Michael is not only a successful model and actress but also holds a Bachelor's degree in B.Tech. She has made a significant mark in the fashion industry, working with top fashion brands, and has also gained recognition in the entertainment industry, having acted in two feature films and several dramas.

Roma Michael has previously represented Pakistan on international platforms, including the Cannes Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Week. She also had the honor of representing Pakistan in the Miss Charm International competition.

The official Instagram page of Miss Grand Pakistan recently shared a post tagging Roma Michael, expressing good wishes for her success in the Miss Grand International competition. The post featured stunning images of Roma, announcing her participation and stating, "We are thrilled to announce that Roma Michael, Miss Grand Pakistan, will be competing in Miss Grand International."

The post further praised Roma as a rising star who remains loyal to both her art and her country, adding that her true dedication and relentless hard work could turn her dreams into reality. It concluded with a hopeful message, saying, "We are immensely proud that Roma Michael will be representing Pakistan in Miss Grand International this year, and we eagerly await the moment when she will be crowned with the golden crown. Best wishes to Queen Roma!"