Search

Gold & Silver

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024
Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold continued to suffer losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs900 to settle at Rs241,000.

Similarly, the price of the 24-karat precious commodity plunged by Rs771 to close at Rs206,619 per 10 grams in Pakistan.

In international market, the gold price dipped by $8 to close at $2,308 per ounce.

On Tuesday, gold witnessed downward trend as per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs241,900.

The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,715 to close at Rs207,390 in domestic market.

Budget 2024: Expected increase in govt employees salary in Pakistan

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

01:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Gold rates increase by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 2 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Baht THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: