Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to suffer losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs900 to settle at Rs241,000.

Similarly, the price of the 24-karat precious commodity plunged by Rs771 to close at Rs206,619 per 10 grams in Pakistan.

In international market, the gold price dipped by $8 to close at $2,308 per ounce.

On Tuesday, gold witnessed downward trend as per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs241,900.

The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,715 to close at Rs207,390 in domestic market.