Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to suffer losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with decreasing global prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs900 to settle at Rs241,000.
Similarly, the price of the 24-karat precious commodity plunged by Rs771 to close at Rs206,619 per 10 grams in Pakistan.
In international market, the gold price dipped by $8 to close at $2,308 per ounce.
On Tuesday, gold witnessed downward trend as per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs241,900.
The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,715 to close at Rs207,390 in domestic market.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
