Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 February 2021
08:50 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 February 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,700 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,430 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 99,640 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Karachi PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Islamabad PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Peshawar PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Quetta PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Sialkot PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Attock PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Gujranwala PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Jehlum PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Multan PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Bahawalpur PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Gujrat PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Nawabshah PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Chakwal PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Hyderabad PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Nowshehra PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Sargodha PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Faisalabad PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618
Mirpur PKR 108,700 PKR 1,618

