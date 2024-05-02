Search

Pakistan

Punjab bike scheme 2024 for students: Check balloting details

03:12 PM | 2 May, 2024
Punjab bike scheme 2024 for students: Check balloting details
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The registration for the Punjab motorcycle scheme was closed on May 1 (Wednesday) with students now waiting for the draw results.

Under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative, the government will be provide 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes through Bank of Punjab under the interest-free installment plan. The provincial government will provide a subsidy of Rs1 billion for interest-free bikes.

Students of degree colleges and university were eligible to apply for the interest-free motorcycle.

In the first Phase 1 of the scheme, regular students from Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Lahore will be given motorcycles by the government through balloting.

Till closure of registration, the government has received total 72, 640 applications. Out of which, 57,366 students have applied for the petrol motorcycle and 15, 274 has submitted applications for e-bikes.

How Would the Balloting Take Place?

The balloting shall be carried out electronically under the arrangements of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Punjab Motorcycle Scheme Balloting Schedule

The government has not officially made any announcement regarding balloting but it is hoped that it would take place in May 2024.

Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:14 PM | 2 May, 2024

PIA suspends flight operation for UAE amid unstable weather conditions

03:12 PM | 2 May, 2024

Punjab bike scheme 2024 for students: Check balloting details

02:05 PM | 2 May, 2024

Rawalpindi court rejects woman’s bail plea in motorway car-hit case

01:16 PM | 2 May, 2024

Suzuki cuts Swift prices by up to Rs710,000 in Pakistan

12:59 PM | 2 May, 2024

Pakistan, US navies hold joint drills 'Inspired Union 2024' in Karachi

12:34 PM | 2 May, 2024

Army knows its constitutional limits, expects others to prioritise ...

Pakistan

11:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rawalpindi real estate agent fatally shoots himself amidst financial ...

11:22 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024: Check all details here to Apply Online

09:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

FBR blocks over half a million mobile sims for non-payment of income ...

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

01:35 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Uber just shut down services in Lahore, but why?

10:03 AM | 1 May, 2024

British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:14 PM | 2 May, 2024

PIA suspends flight operation for UAE amid unstable weather conditions

Gold & Silver

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 2 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Baht THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: