Punjab bike scheme 2024 for students: Check balloting details

LAHORE – The registration for the Punjab motorcycle scheme was closed on May 1 (Wednesday) with students now waiting for the draw results.
Under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative, the government will be provide 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes through Bank of Punjab under the interest-free installment plan. The provincial government will provide a subsidy of Rs1 billion for interest-free bikes.
Students of degree colleges and university were eligible to apply for the interest-free motorcycle.
In the first Phase 1 of the scheme, regular students from Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Lahore will be given motorcycles by the government through balloting.
Till closure of registration, the government has received total 72, 640 applications. Out of which, 57,366 students have applied for the petrol motorcycle and 15, 274 has submitted applications for e-bikes.
The balloting shall be carried out electronically under the arrangements of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).
The government has not officially made any announcement regarding balloting but it is hoped that it would take place in May 2024.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
