PIA suspends flight operation for UAE amid unstable weather conditions

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have has halted its aerial operations for the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf country faces unstable weather conditions.
The national carrier’s spokesperson said the aerial operations in Dubai and Sharjah have been severely affected due to torrent rains, impacting flights of various airlines including PIA.
He said several PIA flights have faced delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather conditions. The national carrier has expressed sincere concern for the inconvenience faced by its passengers.
He said that PIA would restart its aerial operations as soon as the situation improves, adding that affected passengers can get updates from the carrier’s helpline.
UAE and other Middle Eastern nations are witnessing unusual weather conditions, and now authorities issued fresh warning for more rains, and thunderstorm.
On Thursday, an orange alert was issued in Dubai and other cities. Students and office workers are staying at home amid extreme weather, some experienced early morning downpours and strong winds.
Authorities are doing preparations for unstable weather, as new weather condition is expected to peak on May 2 and May 3.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
