PIA suspends flight operation for UAE amid unstable weather conditions

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have has halted its aerial operations for the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf country faces unstable weather conditions.

The national carrier’s spokesperson said the aerial operations in Dubai and Sharjah have been severely affected due to torrent rains, impacting flights of various airlines including PIA.

He said several PIA flights have faced delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather conditions. The national carrier has expressed sincere concern for the inconvenience faced by its passengers.

He said that PIA would restart its aerial operations as soon as the situation improves, adding that affected passengers can get updates from the carrier’s helpline.

UAE and other Middle Eastern nations are witnessing unusual weather conditions, and now authorities issued fresh warning for more rains, and thunderstorm.

On Thursday, an orange alert was issued in Dubai and other cities. Students and office workers are staying at home amid extreme weather, some experienced early morning downpours and strong winds.

Authorities are doing preparations for unstable weather, as new weather condition is expected to peak on May 2 and May 3.