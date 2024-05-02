UAE Weather Forecast: Dubai under Orange Alert as heavy rains, thunderstorm predicted

DUBAI – UAE and other Middle Eastern nations are witnessing unusual weather conditions, and now authorities issued fresh warning for more rains, and thunderstorm.

On Thursday, an orange alert was issued in Dubai and other cities. Students and office workers are staying at home amid extreme weather, some experienced early morning downpours and strong winds.

Authorities are doing preparations for unstable weather, as new weather condition is expected to peak on May 2 and May 3.

Safety advisories were issued, leading to distance learning in schools and work-from-home arrangements in companies. Parks, beaches, airports, and airlines also took precautions.

Showers started around midnight, with UAE experiencing showers and lightning from 2:35 am, as per alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The recent rains are said to be less severe than the April 16 downpour, the public is advised to be cautious.

UAE saw massive water logging as the country lacks drainage systems to cope with heavy rains and submerged roads are not uncommon during rainfall.

Dubai Airport Rain Warning

Dubai Airport spokesperson shared a statement, saying unsettled weather is predicted in Gulf region, we advise passengers flying out of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to plan ahead.

To avoid potential delays from road congestion, officials recommend using smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes, and consider taking the Dubai Metro to reach DXB Terminals 1 and 3.