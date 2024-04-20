Pakistani PM calls UAE President to discuss Climate Change Response after record rains

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and seeks joined Climate Resilience efforts.
The premier dialed UAE officials as the Middle East country saw devastating deluge, leading to damage.
PM Shehbaz called for joint efforts against climate change, and praised UAE leadership for swift response to recent heavy rains and flooding.
He further emphasised need for collective action to combat climate change and proposed strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and Gulf nation.
UAE president also appreciated Pakistani PM sentiments and expressed his sympathy for those affected by the rains and flooding in Pakistan.
Two sides also reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across various areas.
The heaviest rainfall in UAE history resulted in four deaths while the deluge caused significant damage, including flooding roads and disrupting air travel at Dubai International Airport.
Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in world, saw flight cancellations and delays, with approximately 30pc of flights affected. The main road connecting Dubai with Abu Dhabi was partially closed, and there were reports of people trapped in homes in northern areas of the UAE.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
