Pakistani PM calls UAE President to discuss Climate Change Response after record rains

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and seeks joined Climate Resilience efforts.

The premier dialed UAE officials as the Middle East country saw devastating deluge, leading to damage.

PM Shehbaz called for joint efforts against climate change, and praised UAE leadership for swift response to recent heavy rains and flooding.

He further emphasised need for collective action to combat climate change and proposed strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and Gulf nation.

UAE president also appreciated Pakistani PM sentiments and expressed his sympathy for those affected by the rains and flooding in Pakistan.

Two sides also reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across various areas.

UAE Rains

The heaviest rainfall in UAE history resulted in four deaths while the deluge caused significant damage, including flooding roads and disrupting air travel at Dubai International Airport.

Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in world, saw flight cancellations and delays, with approximately 30pc of flights affected. The main road connecting Dubai with Abu Dhabi was partially closed, and there were reports of people trapped in homes in northern areas of the UAE.