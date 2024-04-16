Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

UAE Weather Forecast: Unusually heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Dubai, other cities

Web Desk
10:41 AM | 16 Apr, 2024
UAE Weather Forecast: Unusually heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Dubai, other cities
Source: social media

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates UAE saw heavy donwpour and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, this week as National Centre of Meteorology warned of new weather conditions.

Heavy rain along with strong winds also caused electricity outages in some regions. Thunderstorms affected Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, with varying intensities of rainfall reported in the Middle Eastern state.

Videos shared online shows a massive lightning bolt striking the ground in Shakhbout City, Abu Dhabi, while there were ball-sized hailstones pounding vehicles.

Amid the extreme weather conditions, government employees were directed to work remotely on April 16, while private sector companies were advised to take precautions in outdoor work environments. 

Schools, parks, beaches closed amid exteme weather conditions

The government in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah announced the closure of all public parks and beaches in the emirates.

The decision to close schools, parks and beaches was announced to ensure the safety of community members in all three emirates.

National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) advised significant fluctuations in weather conditions, including heavy rains intensified by lightning and thunder, which could lead to flooding in various regions. Strong winds are also expected, reducing horizontal visibility.

Rain, thunderstorm alert as ‘strong westerly wave’ likely to enter Pakistan tomorrow 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

10:41 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

UAE Weather Forecast: Unusually heavy rain, thunderstorm batter ...

08:16 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Sharjah Animation Conference to be held from May 1-5 at Expo Centre ...

07:11 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

G7 leaders mull new sanctions on Iran for launching missile attack on ...

10:46 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Hepatitis C set to become leading cause of viral deaths worldwide!

10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Internet slams Nora Fatehi's Anti-Feminist remarks, calls her ...

08:02 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Iran vs Israel: Who is stronger in the battlefield?

World

01:54 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Iran launches drones, missiles at Israel in retaliatory attack

09:04 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Watch footage from Israel as Iran launches retaliatory strikes with ...

09:32 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

‘Death to Israel’: Thousands hit Iranian streets in support of ...

05:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Iran closes airspace as Israel 'prepares for' attack after ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:18 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: