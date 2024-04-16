UAE Weather Forecast: Unusually heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Dubai, other cities

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates UAE saw heavy donwpour and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, this week as National Centre of Meteorology warned of new weather conditions.
Heavy rain along with strong winds also caused electricity outages in some regions. Thunderstorms affected Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, with varying intensities of rainfall reported in the Middle Eastern state.
Videos shared online shows a massive lightning bolt striking the ground in Shakhbout City, Abu Dhabi, while there were ball-sized hailstones pounding vehicles.
Amid the extreme weather conditions, government employees were directed to work remotely on April 16, while private sector companies were advised to take precautions in outdoor work environments.
The government in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah announced the closure of all public parks and beaches in the emirates.
The decision to close schools, parks and beaches was announced to ensure the safety of community members in all three emirates.
National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) advised significant fluctuations in weather conditions, including heavy rains intensified by lightning and thunder, which could lead to flooding in various regions. Strong winds are also expected, reducing horizontal visibility.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.