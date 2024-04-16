UAE Weather Forecast: Unusually heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Dubai, other cities

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates UAE saw heavy donwpour and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, this week as National Centre of Meteorology warned of new weather conditions.

Heavy rain along with strong winds also caused electricity outages in some regions. Thunderstorms affected Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, with varying intensities of rainfall reported in the Middle Eastern state.

Videos shared online shows a massive lightning bolt striking the ground in Shakhbout City, Abu Dhabi, while there were ball-sized hailstones pounding vehicles.

Amid the extreme weather conditions, government employees were directed to work remotely on April 16, while private sector companies were advised to take precautions in outdoor work environments.

Schools, parks, beaches closed amid exteme weather conditions

The government in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah announced the closure of all public parks and beaches in the emirates.

The decision to close schools, parks and beaches was announced to ensure the safety of community members in all three emirates.

National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) advised significant fluctuations in weather conditions, including heavy rains intensified by lightning and thunder, which could lead to flooding in various regions. Strong winds are also expected, reducing horizontal visibility.