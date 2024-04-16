Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

Web Desk
12:18 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

DUSHANBE - Citizens of Turkey seeking entry into Tajikistan will now be required to obtain a prior visa for the said purpose as the visa regime has been introduced.

The citizens from Turkey need to visit Tajik embassies and consulates to obtain visas as the visa-free entry stands abolished. The fresh directive will be implemented from April 20th.

The decision comes weeks after Turkey announced the termination of the visa exemption policy for Tajik citizens holding ordinary foreign passports. 

Before the decree was issued by the Turkish president, citizens of Tajikistan had the advantage of visiting Turkey for tourism purposes without needing a visa for up to 30 days.

Tajikistan, a landlocked country nestled in the heart of Central Asia, boasts a rich history, culture, and natural beauty. From rugged mountain ranges to noisy bazaars, Tajikistan offers a unique blend of adventure and calm for travelers. With a population of approximately 9.5 million people, Tajikistan is a diverse mosaic of ethnicities and the majority of the population comprises ethnic Tajiks, while other ethnic groups such as Uzbeks, Russians, and Pamiris also call Tajikistan home.

In 2023, Tajikistan welcomed over 1.2 million tourists, marking a significant increase from previous years. 

On the other hand, Turkey is a captivating blend of East and West offering an attractive mix of history, culture, and natural beauty.  With a population exceeding 83 million, Turkey is one of the most populous countries in the region, boasting a diverse mosaic of ethnicities, languages, and traditions.

As one of the world's top tourist destinations, Turkey welcomed over 45 million visitors in 2023. Its iconic landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, and the stunning coastline of the Turquoise Coast attract travelers seeking history, adventure, and relaxation alike.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:18 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

04:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Immigration dips in New Zealand as experts warn of housing crisis

04:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

China introduces wide range of payment options for tourists: Details ...

11:51 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces major change for Umrah visa expiry

06:27 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Here’s how to apply for Saudi work visa from Pakistan

01:04 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Israel-Iran conflict: Major airlines divert flights after airspace ...

Immigration

07:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

High-profile meeting scheduled to decide on PIA flight resumption to ...

03:10 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistanis can travel visa free to another country: Check if you are ...

03:32 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Japan offers Digital Nomad Visa: Here's a guide to eligibility, ...

08:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Has UK added Pakistan to list of dangerous nations? This official ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:18 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: