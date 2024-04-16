Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

DUSHANBE - Citizens of Turkey seeking entry into Tajikistan will now be required to obtain a prior visa for the said purpose as the visa regime has been introduced.

The citizens from Turkey need to visit Tajik embassies and consulates to obtain visas as the visa-free entry stands abolished. The fresh directive will be implemented from April 20th.

The decision comes weeks after Turkey announced the termination of the visa exemption policy for Tajik citizens holding ordinary foreign passports.

Before the decree was issued by the Turkish president, citizens of Tajikistan had the advantage of visiting Turkey for tourism purposes without needing a visa for up to 30 days.

Tajikistan, a landlocked country nestled in the heart of Central Asia, boasts a rich history, culture, and natural beauty. From rugged mountain ranges to noisy bazaars, Tajikistan offers a unique blend of adventure and calm for travelers. With a population of approximately 9.5 million people, Tajikistan is a diverse mosaic of ethnicities and the majority of the population comprises ethnic Tajiks, while other ethnic groups such as Uzbeks, Russians, and Pamiris also call Tajikistan home.

In 2023, Tajikistan welcomed over 1.2 million tourists, marking a significant increase from previous years.

On the other hand, Turkey is a captivating blend of East and West offering an attractive mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With a population exceeding 83 million, Turkey is one of the most populous countries in the region, boasting a diverse mosaic of ethnicities, languages, and traditions.

As one of the world's top tourist destinations, Turkey welcomed over 45 million visitors in 2023. Its iconic landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, and the stunning coastline of the Turquoise Coast attract travelers seeking history, adventure, and relaxation alike.