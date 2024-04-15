Search

x
Pakistan

Rain, thunderstorm alert as 'strong westerly wave' likely to enter Pakistan tomorrow 

07:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Rain, thunderstorm alert as ‘strong westerly wave’ likely to enter Pakistan tomorrow 
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Met Office informed that another strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country tomorrow April 16 and likely to grip most parts of Balochistan and later extend to upper parts during this week.  

The Pakistan Meteorological Department the weather system would hit all the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir region. 

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) is expected in Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Awaran, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noushki, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Loralai, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Mastung, Ziarat, Shirani, Zhob, Musa Khel and Barkhan from 16th (night) to 19th April (morning).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from 17th (night) to 21st April. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm (few heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) with occasional gaps from 18th to 22nd April.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls/hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 18th to 21st April. 

While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar will see occasional gaps from 18th to 20th April.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar from 17th (night) to 19th April (morning).

The Met Office cautioned that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Balochistan specially Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Kalat and Khuzdar on 17th & 18th April, while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 18th to 20th April.

It also warned that there is possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from 18th to 21st April.

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Farmers especially in wheat harvested areas are advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions.

It asked the tourists to avoid unnecessary traveling during the forecast period.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met office concluded.

07:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

08:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

