US sanctions Chinese, Belarusian firms for aiding Pakistan’s ballistic missile program

09:32 AM | 20 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese and Belarusian companies for allegedly aiding ballistic missile program of Pakistan.

US State Department identified Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, and Granpect Company Limited for supplying materials and equipment to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

Washington mentioned putting sanctions on several companies under Executive Order 13382, which targets those involved in proliferating weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The sanctions freeze any assets these entities may have in the US and prohibit US individuals and companies from conducting transactions with them.

US State Department further clarified that new sanctions aimed to deter further proliferation activities and promote international security and nonproliferation efforts.

Pakistan showcases South Asia’s first MIRV-capable ballistic missile Ababeel at military parade 

