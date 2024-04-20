Search

PAKvNZ: Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand in second T20 today

10:01 AM | 20 Apr, 2024
PAKvNZ: Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand in second T20 today
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will face New Zealand in second T20 of five-match series at Rawalpindi today. The game will start at 7:30 pm.

First Twenty20 international was called off due to widespread rain. Men in Green handed T20I caps to newcomers Usman Khan, spinner Abrar Ahmed and all-rounder Muhammad Irfan Khan, while Robinson debuted for Kiwis.

The rest of games are slated to be held in Rawalpindi today on April 20 and 21 and in Lahore on April 25 and 27.

The T20 series is warm up for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in June.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Aleem Dar (PAK) Tv umpire: Faisal Afridi (PAK) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

